CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)– A storm passed through Crowley causing most of a Taco Bell sign to fall on a car trapping someone inside, according Crowley Police Department.

The person was freed and sent to a nearby hospital. The person’s condition is unknown, according to authorities.

“EMTs were on sight pretty quick,” Scott Richard, superintendent of Acadia Parish, said. “Emergency personnel were here very quickly. The individual was taken out of the car very carefully and miraculously she was not injured more than what her injuries were. As you can tell if you do some closeups of where the sign actually fell, no one else was injured because it’s a pretty big sign, very high sign. We’re just thankful nobody got seriously injured.”

Police also said a roof was ripped off of the former La Rumba restaurant at 1111 Parkerson Ave. There are reports of some damage in the area.

