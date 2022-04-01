New Orleans, La – (March 31, 2022) – The Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) and Healthy Blue are committed to addressing the racial and health inequities that continue to impact the social wellbeing, health, and health outcomes of our communities throughout Louisiana. The commitment began last year and continues again this year with the Second Annual Symposium on Racial and Health Equity in Louisiana.

There is a continuing need to address systemic inequities to achieve racial and health equity across the country and in Louisiana. Communities need foundational knowledge and understanding of Louisiana’s rich and complicated history to carry forward effective conversations and collective action to address inequities that impact communities of color and improve overall health outcomes. The Symposium will bring together participants from a variety of different fields to ensure intentionality in addressing race and health inequities in Louisiana’s policies, practices, and culture. The event offers a mix of expert speakers, breakout sessions, peer exchanges, and opportunities to commit to action through partnerships, investments, and more.

WHEN: Thursday, April 7

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual

Register here

WHO: Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FACOG, President and CEO, Morehouse School of Medicine

Christy Valentine, MD, MBA, Plan President, Healthy Blue Louisiana

Shelina Davis, CEO, Louisiana Public Health Institute

Terri Ricks, Deputy Secretary, Department of Children and Family Services

Davante Lewis, Director of Public Affairs and Outreach, Louisiana Budget Project

Dr. Rochelle Head-Dunham, Medical Director, Metropolitan Human Services District

Archie Chaisson, President, Lafourche Parish Council

Dr. David Holcombe, Regional Administrator/Medical Director, Louisiana Office of Public Health (Region 6)

Natalie Jayroe, President and CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank