BATON ROUGE, La. – Children looking for a “Trail of Treasure” were reminded that the treasure you find can be the treasure you save. La Capitol Federal Credit Union sponsored BREC’s Rockin’ at the Swamp Saturday, March 11, 2023, and used that opportunity to promote personal finance habits for the entire family.

BREC, the area parks system, used the Bluebonnet Swamp as the backdrop for their annual journey into the exciting world of rocks, minerals, gemstones, and fossils. There was rock collecting and shopping at the Rockhound Market. Organizers said the event featured a rock climbing wall, rock and mineral identification, and a real gold rush complete with an iron pyrite hunt in the Gold Mine.

La Cap Member Services Specialist Kinna Green knows all that glitters isn’t gold and she helped visitors to the Treasure Trail focus on developing savings habits as a valuable find. “Rockin’ at the Swamp was a great experience and the kids were so excited to explore the event,” she said. “I was able to talk to a few families about our Youth Savings Account. A few of them were already members, but were not aware of the account.”

La Cap supports families teaching their children how to save by adding $25 to the Youth Savings account when the account is opened with a starting deposit of $251. Anyone interested can visit https://www.lacapfcu.org/youth-savings to get started.

“I had a great time interacting with the kids and they also loved the coloring books, beach balls, and pencil bags. I also talked to some of the adults about our Choice Checking account and they saw that as an extra treat,” Green said.

La Cap CEO Michael Hooper explained that the Treasure Trail helped to reiterate his group’s goal of improving the financial well-being of its members. “I learned a long time ago saving is the key to increased fiscal health,” he said. “It’s never too late to start saving, but good saving habits are easier to develop earlier in your life rather than later.”

He feels the Youth Savings Accounts have lifelong benefits. “Building good savings habits early gives you the benefit of earning more from your dividends,” Hooper said. “Like a rolling snowball, your money will grow larger and faster. Your results can be dramatic.”

1 The minimum opening balance required is $25. At account opening, La Cap will deposit an additional $25 into the account. A balance of $100 will accrue dividends. Monthly service fees are waived for account owner’s under 17 years of age. At age 17, monthly service fees apply. Federally insured by NCUA.