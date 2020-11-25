Suspects ‘caught in the act’ of two separate burglaries in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Two suspects are facing charges after they were allegedly caught by deputies “in the act” of committing burglaries over the weekend in St. Landry Parish.

On November 20, 2020, deputies were dispatched to the 2500 block of Landry Street in the Opelousas area in reference to a business burglary.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the victim was inside of the business sitting at her desk when the power shut off. The victim said she was the suspect walk past the window and then reportedly attempted to break into the tool shed, prompting her to call 911.

Joseph Chachere (SLPSO)

Responding deputies searched the area and noted that the door to the shed was pulled off at the hinge, as well as all circuit breakers to the business had been pushed in the off position.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect in the vehicle parked in the carport at the business hiding on the passenger floorboard.

Joseph Chachere, 43, was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on charges of simple burglary and two counts of possession of Schedule II CDS.

During the second incident, an off-duty police officer returned to his home on November 22, 2020. Near Highway 13, he immediately noticed that the glass in the sliding door in the back of the home was shattered and a male subject was inside. The off-duty police officer ran inside the residence and apprehended the suspect, Guidroz said. The officer then called the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Upon taking inventory of his possessions, the off duty police officer noted that the television was in the process of being removed from his home.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Paul Marshall Fontenot, 47. He was booked for simple burglary and criminal damage to property.