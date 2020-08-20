Suspected killer Phillip DeWoody transferred to St. Landry Parish Correctional Center, booked on first-degree murder, rape charges

Phillip DeWoody was booked into the St. Landry Parish Correctional on Aug. 20, 2020. (SLPSO)

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The man suspected of killing a 72-year-old Ville Platte woman was transferred Thursday from the Hunt Correctional Center to St. Landry Parish where he faces first-degree rape and first-degree murder charges.

Phillip DeWoody has been held in the state correctional center for several months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Joyce Thomas’ body was found in a wooded are in the Sunset area on March 2, 2020. (Submitted photo)

State Police have charged him in the death of Joyce Thomas. Thomas’ body was found on March 2, 2020, by an off-duty Grand Coteau police officer in a wooded area off an Interstate 49 frontage road in the Sunset area.

Her family reported her missing on Feb. 26, 2020.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has charged DeWoody first degree rape.

DeWoody is also a suspect in a separate case involving the kidnapping of a woman in Opelousas in December.

He was released from prison in June 2019 after serving 26 years in prison for crimes committed in Rapides Parish.

This is a developing story.