Suspect from mass shooting on South Claiborne charged three years later

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, October 22, 2021, the New Orleans Police Department announced 32-year-old Jamal Smith is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the incident that occurred in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue on July 28, 2018.

According to NOPD, around 8:35 p.m. surveillance video revealed two perpetrators, one armed with an assault rifle, and the second armed with two handguns, firing upon one of the deceased victims as he attempted to flee the location.

The victim ran toward a crowd of bystanders while the two gunmen continued to pursue him, firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

In addition to the intended target, two bystanders sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Seven additional bystanders were struck by gunfire during the incident.

During the investigation, detectives received a Crimestoppers tip that Smith was one of the gunmen in the incident.

Smith is currently incarcerated in Jefferson Parish where he is being held on a federal weapons charge, and drug and weapons charges in Jefferson Parish.

The investigation remains open and very active with several promising avenues of inquiry.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.