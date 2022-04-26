HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that counterfeit bills were used by a suspect in Hammond and Natalbany.

TPSO says a suspect seen in the attached picture hit up two Dollar General stores with fake $50 bills.

The first time this allegedly happened was on Tuesday, April 12.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspect “was captured on video surveillance at the Dollar General store located at 43237 Pumpkin Center Road in Hammond, La. using counterfeit money.”

The suspect allegedly tried to use one fake $50.00 bill at the above location.

The cashier at the store in Hammond mentioned that the white male suspect drove away in a white pickup truck.

On the following day, the suspect was seen at another Dollar General.

TPSO says, “it was determined that the same suspect went to the Natalbany store on April 13,2022 and attempted to pass 3 Counterfeit $50.00 bills.”

If you have seen this suspect or know where they are located, please call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa anonymous tip line at 1 (800)-554-5245.

If you would like to speak with the lead investigator in this case, please call Detective McFarland at 985-514-8181.

