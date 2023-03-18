SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search for Southern University Shreveport’s new chancellor ended Friday after the board unanimously voted in the school’s first female lead.

SUSLA President Dennis J. Shields recommended Aubra Gantt, a Shreveport native, and graduate of Green Oaks and SUSLA.

“It is good to be home,” Gantt said. “I am an alumnus of SUSLA, Southern University Baton Rouge, and Southern University at New Orleans. All of this is because of the foundation laid for me by the Southern University educational system.”

Gantt comes into the position with more than 25 years of progressive experience in postsecondary education. She has served in state governments, academic affairs, student affairs, enrollment management, and clinical behavioral and mental health positions.

Gantt is currently a clinician at hospitals in Phoenix, Arizona.

“She is a product of Southern University and this community,” Board member Sam Gilliam, said. “Southern and Shreveport are proving to be training grounds for leadership.”

Gilliam also noted the historical moment brought about by the board’s unanimous vote.

“We are making a historic gesture if you will become the first lady; I like that term lady,” Gilliam mused before the vote. “And indeed, I believe she has the commitment of everyone in this community and the university and we are going to do everything to ensure her success.”

During her acceptance of the chancellorship, Gantt pledged to continue SUSLA’s success as the only historically Black two-year campus in the United States by enhancing partnerships, technology, and in-demand programs that prepare students for a global workforce.

“When we are collaborative, committed, and courageous, then we will be on our way to being unapologetically excellent,” Gantt said.

Gantt is the founding vice president for academic outreach and student success at the Tarrant County College (TCC) Connect Campus in Fort Worth, Texas, one of the most comprehensive community colleges in the nation. She also served as registrar at the TCC Northwest Campus for 13 years.