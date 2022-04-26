BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The 2022 Regular Legislative Session is underway.
On Tuesday, April 26, a bill from State Senator Regina Barrow took center stage.
Bill SB252 was on the agenda at Tuesday’s Senate Committee on Judiciary C meeting.
The bill would provide “for surgical castration of persons convicted of certain
crimes when the victim is under the age of thirteen.”
The committee meeting started a little after 10 a.m.
The full legislative agenda for this meeting can be found below:
- SB252 BARROW CRIME/PUNISHMENT – Provides for surgical castration of persons convicted of sex offenses when the victim is under the age of thirteen. (8/1/22) (OR INCREASE GF EX See Note)
- SB273 FOIL PROBATION/PAROLE – Provides parole eligibility for certain offenders. (gov sig)
- SB295 BARROW CRIMINAL PROCEDURE – Provides for parole eligibility for certain offenders. (gov sig)
- SB451 GARY CARTER CRIMINAL RECORDS – Repeals fees related to obtaining an expungement order. (8/1/22) (OR INCREASE GF EX See Note)
- SB468 SMITH CRIME/PUNISHMENT – Provides relative to murder. (gov sig)