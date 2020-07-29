Supplemental SNAP benefits approved for August, work requirements suspended for another year

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum amount possible for the sixth consecutive month, according to a press release from the Department of Child and Family Services.

As dictated by federal law, households already receiving the maximum SNAP allotment for their household size will not receive supplemental benefits.

The additional benefits are scheduled to be loaded onto current SNAP recipients’ EBT cards on Aug. 21. New applicants approved for August benefits will receive their supplements on a rolling weekly basis after their cases are certified as eligible.

The maximum monthly SNAP allotments by household size are:

Under other FNS-approved waivers, SNAP cases for clients whose annual recertifcations or simplified reports were due in August 2020 have been automatically extended until February 2021. Initial interviews for SNAP applicants have also been waived during the month of August.

Clients who previously received notices requiring them to reapply for benefits by August 15 will receive a new notice in the coming months with an updated deadline. There is no need to call or reapply until then.

Additionally, the federal rule that limited Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) to three months of SNAP benefits unless they met federal work requirements has been temporarily suspended through August 31, 2021, or until other new standards come into effect.

For more information about SNAP, including step-by-step instructions for how to apply for benefits, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/getSNAP or text GETSNAP (no spaces) to 898-211.