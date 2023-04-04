LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette will soon be getting a new Super 1 supermarket.

Brookshire Grocery Co., parent company of Super 1 Foods, has announced it has entered an agreement for a new Super 1 Foods location at 2240 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.

The new store will take over the old Shoppers Value location in the Marketplace Plaza strip mall, near the corner of Ambassador Caffery and Dulles Drive.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to further serve the Lafayette community,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We have served Lafayette since 1996 and look forward to a great future ahead with an expanded team in the community. This new store will be a testament to our company’s plans for growth and commitment to outstanding customer service. Our company’s mission is to create and deliver exceptional shopping experiences and value to our customers, and we can’t wait to serve Lafayette with this new location.”

This location will be the company’s 51st Super 1 Foods location and will create approximately 150 jobs for the Lafayette community, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Brookshire Grocery is regional family-owned grocery business that operates more than 200 stores in four states – Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma – with three distribution centers. The company employs close to 20,000 individuals, and has been in operation since 1928, according to the release.

Super 1 has two other locations in Lafayette, at 3747 Ambassador Caffery Parkway and 215 W. Willow St., as well as stores in Breaux Bridge, Carencro, Scott and Youngsville.