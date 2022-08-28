ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that the Sunshine Bridge has opened in both directions.

The sheriff’s office says that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) completed its work on the bridge. On Aug. 18, a crack was discovered in the bridge during a routine inspection. DOTD closed the bridge out of an abundance of caution. The bridge was supposed to be closed through the weekend.

There will be lane closures on Monday, Aug. 29. One lane on the westbound side will be closed at 7 a.m. so the repaired section can be painted. One lane will be closed on the eastbound side at 8 a.m. so other inspections can be completed.