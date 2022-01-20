LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police arrested a Sunset man this morning for a hit-and-run fatality that killed a 57-year-old Scott pedestrian on Jan. 16 on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.

Karl Matthew Miller, Jr., 36, of Sunset, faces a charge of felony hit-and-run and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center this morning, Jan. 20. No bond was listed.

Miller is accused in the death of Donald Jackson, 57, of Scott, whose body was discovered in a grassy area on the side of the road at around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Ambassador Caffery.

The hit-and-run investigation was compounded by an intoxicated Carencro woman, who drove through the crime-scene barricades and nearly hit several Lafayette Police officers on the scene. Dominque Mills, 29, of Carencro, faces charges of two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and OWI-second offense. No bond was listed.

It has not been shown that Mills was involved in the hit-and-run in any way.