BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Lakes along Dalrymple Drive became the scene of a car crash Sunday (June 12) afternoon.

The incident reportedly involved a lone vehicle that swerved off-road and ended up in one of the lakes; officials say three people were injured and taken to an area medical center.

Sources later confirmed that those who were hurt sustained non-life-threatening wounds and are expected to recover.