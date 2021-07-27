Summer P-EBT benefits arriving next week for K through 12 students in Louisiana

DCFS: "More than 500,000 Children Received Benefits for 2020-21 School Year So Far"

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The summer months for Louisiana’s Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program are now covered after recent approval from the federal government.

Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade will have access to the third P-EBT payment very soon.

Cards will be loaded starting on August 4.

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, “those who have already received P-EBT benefits for the 2020-21 school year will see benefits made available on student’s existing cards by August 6.”

DCFS is providing this important information about the benefits below:

Children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals but didn’t receive P-EBT for the 2020-21 school year because they attended school in-person will receive a P-EBT card by mail pre-loaded with their Summer P-EBT benefits.

DCFS says, “for Summer P-EBT, each eligible child will receive a one-time payment of $375 to cover both June and July.”

If you have any questions about the P-EBT program, visit Pandemic EBT Program.