MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Summer Youth Camp program was held at Bastrop High School Gym and is shining a light on Bastrop students aiming to empower and help the young men and women of Morehouse Parish.

Isabella is one of the students between the ages of 4 and 17 who attended this Summer Mentoring Camp event.

“I feel good being here. It helps me. So, I really love it here”

The Summer Mentoring Camp welcomed nearly 100 students from across the parish. Side coordinator Meta Glass said the goal is to help the youth become more productive citizens of their community.

“This is the age where you want to reach our young adults, and all the things that they go through in life. We are trying to catch them before they are too far gone.”

The free annual event included a variety of classes to empower students to reach their full potential.

“It’s very important to bring them to teen pregnancy. Teaching them to love themselves, and beauty cosmetology to teach them how to take care of their health. We had the United Way come out and teach them about how to do their budget. We had our basketball game going on,” Glass explained.

Zyriah is one of the participating students, and she says the program allows her to develop skills that are highly valued in their community.

“I feel really great. It is giving me the chance to take some of my Summer out, instead of just sitting on the couch. It’s giving me something to do, and some challenges.”

“This is really fun. I made a lot of great friends. I learned a lot of nonviolence and peer pressure,” another student, Aria said.

“I learned about nonviolence, and learned to respect each other, and treat others with kindness and respect,” another student, Mylee Clay, said.

Community pastor Dean Mcgovern said these programs help connect a young person to personal growth and development.

“If you don’t have any role models, they just go wild. If you have some role models that change lives.”

The Summer Mentoring Camp runs from Tuesday to Thursday from 9 am to 2pm.

For more information on these programs click here.