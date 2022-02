GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling City Council will have to wait until Friday, February 11, 2022, for Judge Bruce Hampton’s decision on whether the Grambling City Council should be forced to pass the town’s 2022 budget. On Monday, January 31, 2022, Judge Hampton granted a continuance which was requested by four of the council members in an effort to hire an attorney.

Grambling Mayor Ed Jones is suing the council for its failure to approve the proposed 2022 budget.