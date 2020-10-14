Student struck by vehicle in Duson after driver mistakes school bus for utility truck

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) - The New Orleans Saints, along with the City of New Orleans, who had been slated to host the 2024 Super Bowl, will now host Super Bowl LIX in 2025 following a switch to avoid a conflict with Mardi Gras, the NFL announced today. The New Orleans Saints, which had been slated to host the 2024 Super Bowl, will now host Super Bowl LIX in 2025 following a switch to avoid a conflict with Mardi Gras, the NFL announced today. The move was approved today by the 32 clubs during a virtual league meeting. In 2018, New Orleans was named the host city of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. The agreement with the Saints and The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation was contingent upon the hosting availability for a specific date due to a Mardi Gras conflict. At the time of the bid, the league and host city agreed to work together to award New Orleans the next available Super Bowl in the event of a shift to a 17-game season, which under the new CBA will be in effect during the 2023 season. The new host city of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 remains to be named and will be announced at a later date.

(Press release provided by the New Orleans Saints.)