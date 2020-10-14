Student struck by vehicle in Duson after driver mistakes school bus for utility truck

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Duson Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1000 block of Riceland Road.
Police Chief Kip Judice says this crash involves a Lafayette Parish School System Student.
That student is being transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LPSS officials have been notified of the preliminary investigation conducted by police.
Judice tells News 10 that at 6:15 a.m. an unidentified driver mistakenly associated the flashing red lights of a school bus with that of a utility or construction truck and continued past the stopped bus as the student was crossing the road to board the bus.
The student was struck by the vehicle.
Judice says that contributing factors in this crash include poor street lighting and fog in this very rural area.
The crash remains under investigation.
