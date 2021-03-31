Struggling to conceive? One Louisiana mother to receive in-vitro fertilization grant.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you’re struggling to conceive, one Louisiana company is offering a grant for free in-vitro fertilization through a program called Gift of Hope.

Applications for the Gift of Hope IVF Grant are open to Louisiana couples and are available to download from FertilityAnswers.com. The deadline to apply is April 23.

Women and couples are eligible to apply if:

They earn less than $100,000 per year;

Are Louisiana residents;

Have no or limited insurance coverage for infertility;

IVF is medically necessary to conceive;

They can describe in their own words the compelling nature of their need for treatment.

One in eight American couples struggle with infertility each year, yet only a quarter to a third of healthcare insurers offer coverage for infertility treatment. While Louisiana law prohibits the exclusion of insurance coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility, it does not require insurers to cover fertility drugs, inseminations, IVF or other assisted reproductive techniques. This leaves the vast majority of infertile couples struggling with costs not covered by insurance.

“We started the program as a way to help Louisiana couples undergo IVF who could not otherwise afford it,” says Dr. John Storment, medical director and founder of Fertility Answers. “So many couples we see with difficulties conceiving need this procedure to build their families. But because the cost is so high and very few insurance policies cover it, low-income earning couples often have to put off or forego building their families. We feel strongly that all couples should have the hope to build their families, no matter their financial situation or insurance coverage.”

Gift of Hope IVF Grant donors include Dr. John Storment, Dr. Susan Conway and Dr. Neil Chappell, infertility specialists at Fertility Answers, and IVF services partner Ovation Fertility. Since 2006, there have been 22 Louisiana couples chosen for the Gift of Hope IVF Grant with eight babies born and one on the way. The combined value of donated services for one Gift of Hope IVF treatment cycle is estimated at $15,000 to $18,000.