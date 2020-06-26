Strong wind and rain caused a tree to topple, destroying a family’s home of nearly 50 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Carter family lived in this home on Adams avenue for nearly half a century.

“We moved here May 1974.”

Now their home is destroyed with debris lying on the ground, windows hanging and a tree through the roof.

“It’s very devastating to pull up to your yard and you’re asking where is my house and you only see a tree in front of it” said Wilma Carter.

Thursday, rain and strong wind caused a massive tree to topple right onto the home with Elwood Carter inside.

“The cable went out and that’s nothing unusual and then I heard a crackling sound. I said what is that and that’s when, boom. It knocked me to the floor” said Carter.

He said, in that moment he didn’t know what happened, but his instinct told him to get out.

“I went to the back door it was jammed, the front door was crushed in, so the next thing I thought. The patio door so I exited out the patio door.”

After 46 years, not much is left of the Carter’s home. The family said, it’s only materialistic, and they will move on.

“God don’t make mistakes, so this is a blessing. Because, we were looking at moving, looking at renovating, looking at maybe, moving into something smaller. So, God is going to give us a chance now to make that decision.”

The carter family looked on as a crew figured out how to remove the tree. The couple said, they’re sad to see it go but home is where the heart is.

“We just trust in God. Look at what we have, we have each other. You know, you can buy a new house, you can buy a new car but you can’t buy a new life.”

“When I called her, the first thing she said was are you alright, I said I am good.”