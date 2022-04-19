COVINGTON (WGNO) — A hit and run left one person dead on the North Shore and police searching for the person responsible, authorities announced on Tuesday morning.

Just after 8 p.m. on Monday evening, St. Tammany Parish deputies responded to a scene near the intersection of Helenbirg Road near Joyce Court in Covington.

Initial reports indicated a man had been struck by a vehicle and was left in the middle of the roadway.

When deputies arrived, emergency personnel were treating the man for his injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was later identified as 40-year-old Murphy Majorca of Covington.

Immediate details of the hit and run were unclear, however, deputies have identified a possible suspect vehicle based on surveillance footage.

STPSO says deputies are searching for what appears to be a white, early 2000s model, single-cab Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with any information on the incident or the vehicle involved is urged to contact the STPSO Traffic Division at (985) 276-1310 or submit an anonymous tip to the sheriff’s office.