LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The StoryCorps’ mobile recording booth is visiting Acadiana, allowing pairs to record their conversation for historical archive.

StoryCorps is a nonprofit founded in 2003. Over half a million people in all 50 states have had opportunities to record conversations about their lives. The project is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

The project allows people to sign up in pairs for conversations about any subject they choose, to be a part of the largest public oral history effort ever which will be archived at the Library of Congress.

People can sign up now for reservations to record at the booth. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 29., the booth will be parked outside Maison Freetown at 800 E. Vermilion St. in Lafayette.

Maison Freetown and StoryCorps will host an open house from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Nov. 29. The event will allow visitors to meet the project’s Mobile Tour staff, ask questions and tour the 26-foot Airstream trailer equipped with a recording booth.