TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The National Weather Service is reporting storm damage in Tangipahoa Parish.

Two mobile homes and a service station were reportedly damaged when a line of storms made its way through the area.

That area of Tangipahoa Parish was under a tornado warning at that time.

On Tangipahoa Road, a mobile home has been completely destroyed. A neighbor from across the street says they had to rescue three people from another nearby mobile home, which contained two adults and one child. Rescue crews are currently working to find any additional residents. Another neighbor stated he saw the tornado and saw debris from homes flying through the area. A current power source is a church on Tangipahoa Road.

BRPROUD.com reached out to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for information, but they haven’t responded.

The entire capital area is under a tornado watch until 11 p.m.