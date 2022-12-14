Storms have damaged at the New Iberia Medical Center’s main campus on Dec. 14.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — High winds and at least one confirmed tornado have ripped through Iberia Parish.

New Iberia Medical Center took a direct hit from a tornado. Randall Mann with Acadian Ambulance reports that the facility is not damaged, and multiple patients are coming in.

An apartment complex located at East Montagne and Dehart Drive has reported multiple injuries along with subdivisons in the same area. Patients are staging in the hospital parking lot, Mann said.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katherine Breaux said the Sheriff’s Office is currently working with the New Iberia Police Department.

“At this time, we have one injury,” Breaux said. “With help from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, we are setting up a command post at New Iberia Senior High School for those displaced from their homes. This is an active situation, and we ask that everyone continue to shelter in place. Check on your neighbors and loved ones.”

