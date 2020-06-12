Stonewall man charged, accused of killing DeSoto Parish deputy in February car crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Stonewall man has been charged in connection to a car crash in February that claimed the life of a Desoto Parish deputy.

DeSoto parish Deputy Donna Richardson-Below (Photo: DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office/FB)

According to Louisiana State Police, 33-year-old Richard Wimer is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless operation in the death of DeSoto Parish Deputy Donna Richardson-Below.

The crash happened on Wednesday, February 12 just before 8:00 a.m. on U.S. Highway 84 west of Louisiana Highway 3248. Investigators say a Wimer, who was driving a 2008 Jeep Cherokee, was entering a curve while traveling east on U.S. Highway 84. At the same time, Deputy Richardson-Below was traveling west on U.S. Highway 84 in an unmarked DeSoto Parish Sherriff’s Office’s Ford Crown Victoria.

Wimer reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crossed a double yellow line, which resulted in crashing into Richardson-Below’s Crown Victoria. Richardson-Below, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Wimer, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were gathered and submitted for analysis.

Wimer was arrested Friday morning and he was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center.