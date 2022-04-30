BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A tip from a hospital in Alexandria led to the discovery of guns taken in the burglary of a Benton gun store in Nov 2021.

Alexandria Police Detectives were contacted by the St. Francis Cabrini Hospital of Alexandria staff about an abandoned vehicle in their parking lot. During the investigation, they found the plates were stolen, and the vehicle contained all of the guns reported stolen from the Guns-N-Ammo store in Benton last November.

“It’s a great day for law enforcement when we are able to recover all of the guns taken in that burglary to ensure they do not fall into the wrong hands,” said Sheriff Whittington.“We are confident with our arrests in that case but were troubled that we could not locate the stolen weapons. We are thankful for the good work of the hospital security team in reporting this vehicle and the follow-up work done by the Alexandria Police Department detectives.”

Bossier sheriff’s investigators used surveillance video to identify and arrest the suspects within 11 hours and 25 minutes later in Alexandria, but the 63 firearms remained missing. Deputies found a hole cut in the roof and the alarm sounding.

“This ninja actually cut a hole in the roof, the ceiling of the building, lowered himself down, kind of hustled all the gun in one area there behind the counter, and then opened the door, girlfriend meets him, they throw ’em in the car and head out,” Sheriff Whittington told KTAL/KMSS.

Both Silah Reed and Jessica Moore were charged with burglary on November 19, 2021, and booked into the Bossier Parish Jail. Each has a $320,000 bond.