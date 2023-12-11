NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Thomas More Cougars win back-to-back Division II Select football state championships after defeating Lafayette Christian Academy 35-21 at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday.

STM fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter, but was able to tie the game at 14-14 just before halftime. A repeat of the 2022 Division II Select final proved to be a game for the ages again as both teams went back-and-forth all game.

The Cougars were able to score fourteen unanswered points in the fourth quarter to get out in front of LCA 35-21 and secure the state title.

Tune in to KLFY News 10 for complete coverage.

Latest Posts