STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 4, 2023, officials of Sterlington High School announced that business owners, Chris and Amanda Lewis, gave a check to Benjamin Forbes, for earning a perfect ACT score. Chris and Amanda are the owners of Coney Island, which is located on North 7th Street in West Monroe, La.

Want to say a big thank you to Chris and Amanda Lewis with Coney Island on North 7th. They heard about our student with the perfect ACT score (Ben Forbes) and came to award him with a check. They didn’t want any recognition, but they were the sweetest people. Chris and Amanda, we are thankful you came today and thankful for the love you showed our student!

Sterlington High School