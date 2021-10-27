Statewide mask mandate set to expire Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards is giving us a clear vision of what lies ahead in the fight against COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, masks and face coverings will no longer be required indoors in Louisiana. The governor said the statewide mask mandate will expire for the next 28 days.

“We have made tremendous progress and I have no doubt that re-implementing the mask mandate when we did in August, was key to this,” said Edwards.

The governor credits the state’s low positivity rate, low COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations as some of the reasons to make the move.

“I think this is a result of the work of the people of our state have done. They stepped up to the plate when we needed them to and asked them to. Most of them, put their mask back on, exercised caution vaccination numbers continued to improve,” said Edwards.

Despite the mandate expiring, K-12 schools will have to follow mask guidelines unless they follow guidances set by the CDC.

“The CDC guidance still says that everyone two years of age or older who is not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in indoor public spaces,” said Edwards.

The governor said it was the right decision to make, but if it comes to a point where cases spike again the state could be back to square one.

“It is my hope, my fervent hope, that we won’t have another surge but it could happen,” said Edwards.