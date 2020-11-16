State sales tax holiday set for Nov. 20-21

by: KLFY Staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A state sales tax holiday to provide relief for Louisiana residents recovering from hurricanes Laura and Delta, in addition to the COVID-19 public health emergency, will take place Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21.

Act 16 of the 2020 Second Extraordinary Session of the Louisiana Legislature exempts the first $2,500 of most consumer purchases from the 4.45% state sales tax. The exemption applies to in-store purchases as well as transactions completed online or by telephone.

Eligible transactions include:

  • Buying and accepting delivery of tangible personal property
  • Placing tangible personal property on layaway
  • Making final payment on tangible personal property previously placed on layaway

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

  • Business or commercial purchases of tangible personal property
  • Prepared meals
  • Rentals or leases of tangible personal property
  • Sales of taxable services
  • Vehicles subject to license and title

The sales tax holiday exempts eligible purchases from the 4.45% state sales tax only. Local sales and use taxes apply to all purchases.

