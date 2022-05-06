BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 545 new cases and 4 new deaths on Friday, May 6, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,240,538 and the total number of deaths to 17,276.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 5 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Friday; coming to a total of 67 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.