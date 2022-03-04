BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 332 new cases and 43 new deaths on Friday, March 4, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,228,045 and the total number of deaths to 16,754.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 26 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Friday; coming to a total of 368 hospitalized patients with 41 on ventilators.