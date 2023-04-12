BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Rep. Jeremy Lacombe has recently switched political parties from Democrat to Republican.

Lacombe was elected into office in 2019 to represent District 18, which includes Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana Parishes, according to the Louisiana House of Representatives website.

Lacombe is the second Louisiana representative to switch from Democrat to Republican in a month, causing the Republican party in the Louisiana House to gain a supermajority. Lacombe’s switch leaves only 32 Democrat members in the 105-member House.

In the current legislative session, Lacombe has introduced bills on: