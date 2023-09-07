GILBERT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, shortly before 11:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Highway 128 near Lishman Road. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of 76-year-old James Lachney of Gilbert, La.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Kawasaki Mule, driven by Lachney, was traveling north through a private field. At the same time, a 2023 GMC Sierra was traveling east on LA Highway 128. For reasons still under investigation, the UTV continued north and entered LA Highway 128. As a result of this action, the UTV traveled into the path of the GMC and was struck.

Lachney, who was not properly restrained, was ejected from the UTV and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was properly restrained and received minor injuries.

Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.