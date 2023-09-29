OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 28, 2023, shortly before midnight, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on I-20 near the Cheniere Drew Exit. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 64-year-old Jeranbttai Patel.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Toyota Highlander was traveling east on I-20, in the right lane. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, causing Patel to be ejected.

Patel, who was unrestrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Shortly after, Troop F was notified that Patel succumbed to his injuries. The driver, who was also unrestrained and ejected, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Speed is a suspected factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.