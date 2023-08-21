CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, August 21, 2023, shortly before 4:00 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 837 near Louisiana Highway 151. The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Patricia Eley of Simsboro.

According to authorities, a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Jamie Bell, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 837. Still, under investigation, both vehicles crossed the centerline and struck each other head-on.

Eley, who was properly restrained and a passenger in the Dodge, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. According to authorities, both drivers, who were properly restrained, received minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.