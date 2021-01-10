State police investigating after truck pulling trailer overturns on I-10 in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) A crash on I-10 in Scott closed part of the roadway Saturday morning.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. at mile marker 96.

Scott firefighters arriving on scene found a truck, pulling a trailer, upside down in the median with one person trapped inside.

The victim was extricated and transported to a local hospital to be checked for injuries, Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said.

The interstate was closed while crews cleared the roadway of debris.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the cause of the crash.

Four other people were treated for non life threatening injuries.