SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana State Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Livingston Parish.
Police identified the deceased as Salvatore Caserta Jr. of Maurepas and say the fatal wreck occurred on LA 42 at Pardue Road around 1 p.m.
Troopers report that Caserta was operating a 2016 Indian Scout and headed west on LA 42 when he suddenly lost control of the motorcycle and swerved off road.
According to police, Caserta was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. At this time, the crash remains under investigation.
Caserta was 51 years of age.
Latest Posts
- Department of Homeland Security arrests former St. Thomas More teacher, investigating for more victims
- Here is a breakdown of the 13 property tax propositions on the April 29th ballot
- #13 LSU Softball drops game one to #16 Alabama, 4-0
- Marion man holds victims at gunpoint after shooting 10-year-old child; arrested
- Cat that loves Taylor Swift music up for adoption