SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana State Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Livingston Parish.

Police identified the deceased as Salvatore Caserta Jr. of Maurepas and say the fatal wreck occurred on LA 42 at Pardue Road around 1 p.m.

Troopers report that Caserta was operating a 2016 Indian Scout and headed west on LA 42 when he suddenly lost control of the motorcycle and swerved off road.

According to police, Caserta was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

Caserta was 51 years of age.

