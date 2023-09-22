CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 21, 2023, at approximately 6:30 PM, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 846 near Underwood Drive. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 67-year-old Robert Thompson of Columbia.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Thompson, was traveling north on LA Hwy 846. For reasons still under investigation, Thompson failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. As a result, the Harley-Davidson exited the roadway, causing Thompson to be ejected.

Thompson was not wearing a DOT approved helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.