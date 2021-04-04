State Police asking for help finding 4-year-old boy taken by non-custodial parent

Lafourche Parish, La. KLFY) Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for a 4-year-old boy last seen Saturday, April 3, 2021, on Highway 1 in Raceland, La.

According to police, Elyk Brown was last seen with his non-custodial father, Luke Brown, and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Brown is a 4-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes and is approximately 3’ tall and weighs about 45 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and blue sneakers that light up, police said.

Luke Brown, who is, a 39-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes and is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs about 175 pounds, is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance.

Police say he is possibly driving a 2008 black Cadillac bearing Louisiana license plate 653EGK.

The license plate displayed is a switched plate that is possibly displayed upside down on the vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-532-4200 or call 911.