SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The increasing threat of wildfires across Louisiana has prompted the state’s head of the Department of Agriculture and Forestry to rescind and re-issue the statewide burn ban.

According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Commissioner Mike Strain, DMV, in collaboration with Louisiana State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis issued a new burn ban that went into effect at noon Friday.

The new burn ban orders an immediate statewide ban on all agricultural burning. That includes prescribed burning. The state fire marshal also issued an updated burn ban that prohibits all private burning with no limitations. Both orders will remain in effect until state officials rescind it.