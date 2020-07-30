State officials hope to see ‘downward trend’ in hospitalizations; Louisiana remains No. 1 in per-capita COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- The next few days will be telling as to whether Louisiana is seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, the state Department of Health and Hospitals reported a decrease in hospitalizations with fewer patients relying on ventilators.

“But we need to see this continue over the next number of days before we can consider this a trend,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said during Thursday’s press conference.

The state must get its positivity rate below 10 percent to meet the White House Corona Task Force standards in order to further reopen its economy, Edwards said.

Right now, the state is seeing a 14.34 positivity rate in testing. Louisiana remains No. 1 in the country in per-capita cases.

Don’t expect major changes in the state mandates in the next few weeks, Edwards said.

As Louisiana continues to try wind down the surge of hospitalizations, the statewide mask mandate is expected to be extended.

“It appears that we are settled where we are,” the governor said Thursday. “And the mask mandate, that’s just part of the new normal. It remains a very small price to pay to protect our neighbors and loved ones.”