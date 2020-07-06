State Farm auto rate decreases; overall insurers return millions to Louisianans

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a permanent decrease of 9.6 percent for auto insurance policies issued by State Farm Insurance Company for Louisiana drivers.

This reduction by State Farm, follows approved decreases of 4.5 percent in 2018, 6.5 percent in 2019 and 2.3 percent in March, adding up to a total 23 percent decrease in the last two years.



“State Farm provides auto insurance for more than a million Louisiana policyholders and has been at the forefront of giving consumers relief from their auto premiums due to decreased driving during the COVID pandemic,” Donelon said. “We’ve seen many other local and national insurers do the same since the issuance of nationwide stay at home orders that have resulted in Louisiana policyholders receiving over $202 million dollars in rebates or refunds.”





In addition, Louisiana’s private passenger auto insurers continue to return auto premiums to Louisiana drivers as a response to emergency declarations and stay at home orders in place throughout the U.S. and Louisiana.

This can be attributed to the fact that insurers are seeing significantly fewer miles driven, resulting in a reduction in the frequency of accidents and claims filing, as well as lawsuits being filed.

The effective date of State Farm’s current reduction is August 24, 2020 for new and renewal policies. If policyholders have any questions about rebates or refunds, they should contact the Louisiana Department of Insurance at 1-800-259-5300 or by visiting www.ldi.la.gov.



But State Farm is not the only insurers in Louisiana who has lowered rates or issued rebates.

Below have announced or provided the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) with the details of a rebate or rate reduction program and these insurers provide coverage to 97% of Louisiana’s insured drivers.





