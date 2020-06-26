State education official announce “Start Strong 2020” plan for reopening Louisiana schools

BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) – State Education officials this week released a plan for how Louisiana schools can reopen this fall. The plan, dubbed “Strong Start 2020”, is the result of a collaboration between the Louisiana Department of Education, the Louisiana Department of Health and is made up of best practices and certain guidelines.



Those guidelines are minimum the health and safety measures schools must take in reopening. They include limiting group size, bus capacity, and in some cases, athletics, increasing sanitization and symptom monitoring.

“We’re asking our schools to assess students on arrival at school and throughout the day including conducting and most importantly that initial temperature check.” That’s what State Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley told us today.



And he says face masks will be the new norm for students third grade and above this Fall.



“Face coverings should be worn in all areas of the school. This includes the classrooms. Most importantly, face coverings should be worn during arrival, departure and any other transition within the school building.”



For parents who are still concerned about sending their children back to school this Fall, he says that’s being addressed too.



“We know that for a parent there’s nothing more important than the health and safety of their children, so we are asking every system to develop a model of providing distance or remote education.”



For more information on “Start Strong 2020”, just head to the LDE website.