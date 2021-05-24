Starting today: Trial of Fr. Clark, who was caught with dominatrices on altar

PEARL RIVER, La. (WGNO) — A shocking case is set to go before a judge today.

Beginning Monday morning at 9:00 A.M. is the trial of the former priest who was caught making a pornographic video on the altar.

Father Travis Clark, 37, and the two women he was caught with making a pornographic video, each faces up to two years imprisonment if found guilty.

These are the three who stand trial today, Father Clark (middle), on the left is Mindy Dixon, 41, and to the right Melissa Cheng, 28. They’re facing criminal charges in St. Tammany Parish.

Happening last year at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River, Father Clark was caught having sex with the two women on the altar. A local resident saw the lights were still on in the church and looked through the windows to find the priest and two dominatrices.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond helped with the healing, by sprinkling holy water and blessing the church and its new altar quickly after the incident happened. With the trial beginning today, the church community is hoping to move forward and get closure on this incident.

The three are accused of “knowingly vandalizing, defacing and damaging property” valued between $500 and $50,000 at the church.

This was a case that shocked not just people here locally but, shocked the world.