BATON ROUGE, LA (December 8, 2021): Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response® (STAR®) will present their 2021 Legislative Champion Awards to Representative Aimee Adatto Freeman and Representative Jason Hughes on Monday December 13, 2021 at 11:00 am via Facebook Live.



Each year STAR® releases an annual Legislative Scorecard to highlight the leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to improving laws and policies to better support and protect survivors of sexual trauma and to end sexual violence in Louisiana. The 2021 Legislative Scorecard is now available on STAR®’s website.



In honor of their dedication to improving laws regarding sexual violence in the State of Louisiana, STAR® honors Representative Aimee Adatto Freeman and Representative Jason Hughes as Legislative Champions for 2021. These two legislators sponsored five of the key bills identified in the Legislative Scorecard.



Individuals interested in attending the virtual event can RSVP on Facebook and tune in to STAR®’s Facebook page on Monday, December 13th at 11:00 a.m. Interested parties and members of the press should direct inquiries to Morgan Lamandre at (225) 615-7093 ext 104 or morgan.lamandre@star.ngo.