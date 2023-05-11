NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Dinner is about to be served.

It’s a five-course feast.

And in the kitchen is New Orleans Chef Joe Maynard.

For this meal, Chef Joe does not work solo.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to meet another chef.

Only at Criollo Restaurant, inside the French Quarter Hotel Monteleone, do you now get to dine with Le Petit Chef.

He’s an animated culinary cartoon character of a guy who pops up right there beside your plate.

It’s a tall order served by a short-order cook and a state-of-the-art 3D projector.

It’s a drive-in movie projected on our plate.

Back with Chef Joe, he knows the real food that he’s making is coming soon to a table near you.

Right after the dinner show from the French Chef.

The fine-dining man who’s about the size of a toothpick.



