ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martinville woman was killed overnight when she was hit by a vehicle as she was walking across La. Hwy. 31, authorities said.

The crash claimed the life of Trisha Johnson, 49, of St. Martinville, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said Johnson was walking across the street when she was hit by a southbound vehicle. St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis has confirmed that Johnson is his cousin.

The driver, Jade Pourciaux, 24 of St. Martinville, was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash. Pourchiax was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and vehicular homicide/driving under the influence.

Pourciaux was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

