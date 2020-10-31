St. Martinville man crushed when house being raised falls on him

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) A man working to lift a house to do storm related repairs died when the house fell on him.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. Bourque Street in Delcambre.

Police Chief James Broussard said the jacks being used to lift the house collapsed pinning the victim beneath the home.

Broussard said emergency crews had to use special equipment to lift the house off the victim who has been identified as 60-year-old John Knat of St. Martinville.

Knat was working with a crew when the incident occurred, Broussard said.