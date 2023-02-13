METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — After taking St. Martin’s Episcopal to its first state semifinal appearance in school history, Frank Gendusa was awarded the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl Friday Night Football Coach of the Year award on Monday.

Gendusa is in his fifth season at St. Martin’s, which finished 11-2 overall (4-1 in District 10-1A) after losing to Vermilion Catholic in the Division IV select semifinals.

“I give credit to my football team and the coaches, who helped get us there,” Gendusa told WGNO Sports. “But the excitement in the community that it generated and the interest in the fun … were absolutely amazing.”

One of the biggest reasons for the Saints’ success was the continued contributions of sophomore running back, Harlem Berry.

“He is by far the best running back I’ve ever coached., or seen actually, and he’s probably all-around one of the better athletes I’ve ever coached,” claimed Gendusa, who was Eli Manning’s head coach earlier in his at Newman. “He can play basketball, he runs track and field – he’s a 100-meter, 200-meter state champion. He’s the kind of athlete that can pick up a tennis racquet and beat you in tennis … or ping pong.”

